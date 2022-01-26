Dubai Desert Classic: Martin Dempster on meeting Liverpool's Andy Robertson and the ones to watch at Emirates Golf Club

Scotsman golf writer Martin Dempster is currently in the Middle East covering one of the most prestigious events on the DP World Tour, the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 1:47 pm

The tournament, which has an $8 million prize fund, attracts some of the biggest names in golf and takes place over the Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club, with the first round teeing off in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Paul Casey will be defending the title he won last year with Open champion Collin Morikawa a strong contender along with other previous Dubai Desert Classic winners including Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Danny Willet.

A total of 10 Scottish golfers are involved in the field including Stephen Gallacher, who famously won the title in consecutive years in 2013 and 2014, the only player to do so in the history of the event. Bob McIntrye came close last year and will be one to watch.

Andy Robertson, who is on a mid-season break in the English Premier League, chats to The Scotsman's Martin Dempster in Dubai. Picture: Kevin Kirk

In this episode of the Scotsman Golf Show, Martin gives an insight into the tournament, the course, the Scots to look out for, and how Andy Robertson fared after the Liverpool and Scotland left-back took part in the pro-am on Tuesday.

Collin Morikawa
