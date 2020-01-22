Dubai course toughened up after Rory McIlroy's criticism of European Tour set ups

Rory McIlroy may be more than 8000 miles away playing on the PGA Tour in California, but it seems his comments late last year about European Tour courses needing to be toughened up has had the desired effect.

Twelve months ago, the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club was ripped apart by American Bryson DeChambeau, who shot rounds of 66-66-68-64 in winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic by seven shots with a sensational 24-under-par total.

From what the players and caddies are saying, no-one will get close to that in the $3.5 million event this week due to the Karl Litten-designed course being a different beast altogether for the second leg of the Desert Swing.

Landing areas have been narrowed, collars of rough have been brought in closer to greens and the rough is juicy. No, make that very juicy. On top of that, a new tee has extended the ninth, which was already one of the toughest holes on the course, by 25 yards to create an overall par-72 test playing at 7,353 yards.

It can't just be a coincidence after McIlroy's strong remarks on course set up on the European circuit following an appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last October.

“I'm honestly sick of coming back over to the European Tour and shooting 15-under and finishing somewhere around 30th - I don't think the courses are set up hard enough," said the four-time major winner, who has played here in the past, winning, in fact, in 2009 and 2015 but is skipping it again this year to play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

"There are no penalties for bad shots. It's tough when you come back when it's like that. I don't feel like good golf is regarded as well as it could be. It happened at the Scottish Open [in July]. I shot 13-under and finished 30th. It’s not a good test. I think if the European Tour wants to put forth a really good product, the courses and setups need to be tougher.”

Ernie Els, for one, echoed McIlroy's comments and it would seem they have been taken on board at a course where the big South African won three times.

"I think there was a consensus at the end of last year that was the players wanted the courses to be a bit tougher," commented Stephen Gallacher, another player with an impressive record on this track, having recorded back-to-back wins here in 2013 and 2014.

"I think Rory was vocal about it, including having some thoughts on the Scottish Open, and I think when guys like that talk, people listen and I think here they have tried to make it a bit tougher."

Helped by a third-round 62, Gallacher claimed the first of his title triumphs in the desert with a 22-under total before repeating the feat 12 months later with a 16-under aggregate. The Lothians man knows the course as well as anyone playing this week and says its teeth have certainly been sharpened.

"It is a totally different set up," added the four-time European Tour winner. "They have changed the shape of the fairways. They have raked the sand, grew the rough and dragged it against you.

"As always, the course is brilliant, don't get me wrong. But they are obviously trying to make the winning score higher as it is certainly tougher. If you miss the fairway, you can't reach the greens. The greens are brick hard, so it is tough to get any hold on them.

There's also a new tee at the ninth. It was probably the hardest hole on the course and now it's been made ever harder. You'd take four times off the fairway there this week.

"The onus is hitting the fairways, that's for sure. You can't even hit 3-wood on a lot of the holes as that leaves you a really long club in, so you have to be aggressive. I think the guy who wins this week will probably lead in fairways hit. Tough but fair is great, and I think they have got it pretty much right here."

Back to defend his title, DeChambeau has noted the "rough is longer" this year, with Bob MacIntyre bracing himself for "an absolute brutal test" on his debut in the event after getting the green light to start his new campaign a week late, having had no problems with his niggling hand problem in yesterday's pro-am.

"You've got to keep the ball in the fairway," said MacIntyre of this week's key component for everyone in the field. "If you don't, you'll probably be home early."

Asked how he'd found the tests in general last season, the 2019 Rookie of the Year added: "I found them all right. I drove the ball well last year, so I was making a lot of golf courses easier than they probably were. But I thought they were good tests for my first year out.

"Challenge Tour was a wee bit more generous. I turned up in Abu Dhabi at the start of last year and I played the first two rounds with Richie [Ramsay] and I came off on the Friday and I go, 'Richie, is that how hard the golf courses are out here?'

"He goes, 'Well, you have to drive it well here'. That made me realise, I've got to improve the driving, and that's what I've done."

World No 10 Tommy Fleetwood is the highest-ranked player in a field that also includes Open champion Shane Lowry, 2017 winner Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson, who is making his first apperance on the European Tour since returning to winning ways in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month.