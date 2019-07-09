Dream draw for Bob MacIntyre in ASI Scottish Open

Rising star Bob MacIntyre has been handed a dream draw in the opening two rounds of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open alongside Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

The 22-year-old from Oban will have two of the biggest names in world golf for company on Thursday and Friday as he makes his debut in the $7 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club.

MacIntyre has been handed the exciting opportunity after a sparkling start to his European Tour career after being one of four Scottish players to graduate from the Challenge Tour at the end of last season.

The left-hander finished with a flourish to secure second spot in the Betfred British Masters at Hillside in May before then claiming second outright in his next start in the Made in Denmark event.

He’s sitting 18th in the Race to Dubai, having secured a major debut in next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush through the rankings at the end of last month’s BMW International Open in Munich.

MacIntyre played with major winners Ernie Els and Charles Schwartzel in South Africa earlier in the season and has twice been in the same group as 2018 Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood.

But, speaking in his press conference at The Renaissance Club as it emerged he’d be playing with world No 4 McIlroy and 14th-ranked Fowler, he admitted this will be the most exciting opportunity so far in his career.

“Well, you’ve got to be thrown in at the deep end at some point, I suppose, and it’s another spec in the learning experience for me,” he said.

“In my first year, I’ve had quite a few already and this is going to be another one. To be out with them in your first Scottish Open is pretty special.”

The trio are out at 1.40pm in Thursday’s opening round before teeing off at 8.40am the following day.

