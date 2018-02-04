Disappointing last day for Marc Warren in Malaysia

India’s Shubhankar Sharma closed with a sensational 62 to claim his second win of the season on the European Tour as Marc Warren had a final day to forget in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Sharma, who claimed his maiden victory in the Joburg Open in December, wasted no time backing up that success as he signed off with a birdie blitz at Saujana Golf & Country Club.

Marc Warren splashes out of a bunker at the eighth hole in the final round of the Maybank Championship. Picture: Getty Images

His closing 10-under-par effort saw him finish on 21-under, winning by two shots from Spaniard Jorge Campillo (68) with one of his compatriots, Pablo Larrazábal, and Kiwi Ryan Fox a further stroke back in joint-third after matching 66s.

The win takes 21-year-old Sharma to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings and he becomes just the third Indian after Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri to win two European Tour events in the same season.

“The last two months have changed my life,” he said afterwards. “I’ve been a member on the Asian Tour for a while and I will continue to be a member on the Asian Tour. I’ve always dreamt of winning and now I’m a two-time winner on the Asian Tour and European Tour.

“This win is great because it opens so many doors for me. I’m also playing in The Open so I’m excited about that. All and all, it is a great day.”

Sharma made four birdies in a row from the fourth to get within two of the lead and then holed a long putt on the ninth to turn in 31 and cut the gap to one.

He never looked back as he went on to fire five birdies on the back nine to match the ten under par Lee Westwood carded in round two earlier this week.

“I played pretty solid and it wasn’t easy because it was windy. I kept pushing the whole day,” added Sharma. “This is a very special golf course. I finished tied ninth here last year and it was my first Maybank Championship and best result in a co-sanctioned event.

“I kept my Asian Tour card here because of this result here. Obviously, I love the course.”

Warren had started the day just two shots off the lead and opened promisingly with his fourth birdie of the week at the par-5 first but then ran up three triple-bogey 7s in the next five holes to crash out of contention.

He eventually signed for an 81 to drop more than 60 spots to finish joint-67th on four-under, squandering some good work on the previous three days in the process.

Scott Jamieson finished as top Scot after closing with a 69 - his fourth sub-70 score of the event - to end up joint-17th on 13-under.

Stephen Gallacher (71) finished in a share of 39th on nine-under, two ahead of Thai-based Simon Yates (69) with Richie Ramsay closing with a 71 for a five-under total.