David Law unfazed by rubbing shoulders with Masters champion Patrick Reed

David Law felt very much at ease warming up for one of his practice rounds for the inaugural Saudi International alongside Masters champion Patrick Reed after using his time in mentor Paul Lawrie’s company to avoid being starstruck.

The Aberdonian didn’t hesitate taking up a spot alongside Reed on the driving range at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Tuesday after finding it was the first spot available.

“It’s part and parcel of the job now,” Law told The Scotsman. “You get used to seeing guys you’ve watched on TV on the range with you pretty quick, to be honest.

“You just have to realise that they are out here for exactly the same reason as I am - trying to make a living. It’s cool, yes, but it’s something you get used to.

“My first European Tour event was the Scottish Open at Loch Lomond in 2010 as an amateur and that was a week when I did get caught up in everything.

“That wasn’t a surprise, to be honest, as I was still young and was never going to do anything out of the ordinary that week.

“I took it all in, taking full advantage of seeing some of the top players play and practice. Now you just go out with the blinkers on, you do what you need to do.

“I’ve been in Paul’s company a lot and also in the company of a lot of other good players. I’ve been very lucky in that respect. It’s good and it’s exciting, but you don’t pay too much attention.”

Law returned home after missing the cut in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship a fortnight ago as he takes every chance he can to spend some time with partner Natasha and baby daughter Penelope.

“It was worth going home, definitely,” added last year’s SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge winner.

“Time at home is definitely more precious now with the wee one - and it just flies in. It never used to do that. You’d think that with the lack of sleep it might drag a bit, but it doesn’t at all.

“It was hard leaving again, but we are going to have a lot of time together this year as the schedule works out quite well.

“It’s not like the Challenge Tour where you playing every week. Tash and Penelope are also going to come out a bit this year so that will be good.

After the new event in Saudi Arabia, Law is heading to Australia for the ISPS Handa Vic Open and the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

“Abu Dhabi was never going to be a week I was going to do much. I’d had a month off and then got a late call,” said the two-time Scottish Amateur champion.

“I wasn’t overly prepared, but it was good to both practice and play and dust off a little bit of rust. I’m excited to go now for the next three weeks.

“I’ve always liked to play. When I’m not playing, I feel that it doesn’t matter how many balls I hit or rounds I play that I am regressing, competitively anyway.

“I am looking forward to these next three weeks. This week I feel a wee bit sharper than I did in Abu Dhabi. Still not as much as I’d like but I think it’s a bit more generous for someone in that position.

“I’ve never been to Australia before, so that will be a good new experience. I’ve heard it can be quite windy on the courses we are playing so that might suit the Scottish guys.”