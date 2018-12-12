David Law opens his heart on ‘emotional rollercoaster’

David Law has opened his heart on the “emotional rollercoaster” he has been on for the past 18 months, having endured the agony of a stillborn son and now the joy of becoming a father.

In an interview with europeantour.com ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa, the Aberdonian also revealed he had lined up a winter job before securing his card for the 2019 European Tour.

Law’s partner, Natasha, gave birth to a girl, Penelope, last Wednesday, easing the pain the couple had felt after their son, Freddie, was stillborn in July 2017.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” admitted Law. “For a month after we lost Freddie I found it really hard to talk about. Natasha was the opposite. She wanted to talk about him and I found it really difficult. I never went to any of the follow-up meetings as I returned to the Challenge Tour just two weeks after Freddie was born. I found that an incredibly brave thing for Natasha to do on her own while I was in the middle of Europe playing golf.

“The last six or seven months have been the longest of my life. You’ve had a bad experience of it all so you’re apprehensive and you just want everything to be okay. Thankfully Natasha and I had a healthy baby girl, Penelope, last Wednesday. Mother and daughter are both well.”

Helped by a win in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge in Aviemore, Law, pictured, secured a European Tour card for the first time as a Challenge Tour graduate this season. “It’s only natural that you doubt yourself after years on tour,” he added. “It was about 12 months ago when the doubt really started to creep in.

“It was about the time when things got tough at home and I was feeling like I’d rather be at home than out on tour. I had actually lined up some part-time work over this winter to keep me going, so I guess it was a bit of an incentive. It was also something for me to fall back on. The plan was to help out one of my sponsors who rent out gym equipment. It was a mix of being in the warehouse to going to sales meetings, learning the ropes. I’m grateful that I managed to play my way out of that this winter.”

Law is flying the Saltire at Leopard Creek along with fellow newcomers Grant Forrest, Bob MacIntyre and Liam Johnston, as well as David Drysdale, Marc Warren, Scott Jamieson and Doug McGuigan.