David Law feels like a ‘world beater’ in bid to win European Tour card

David Law is ready for one last push in his bid to secure a European Tour card for next season. The Scot is at the Challenge Tour Grand Final in the UAE this week and arrived in the Emirates feeling like a “world-beater”, thanks to his coach, Alan McCloksey.

The pair had a day together in Aberdeen recently and, as always, the session had a galvanising effect on the two-time Scottish Amateur champion.

“We had a good day out on the course at Royal Aberdeen,” said Law of McCloskey, the Bothwell Castle-based PGA professional. “We are just trying to keep on top of things and get the game in shape, not just for this week but going into next season as well.

“I started working with Alan the start of last year. I think that’s been a huge help for me. We have really seen differences in my long game this year. I think all round in general, I have gained a bit of distance and I have gained a bit of ball flight. I think all these little things have added together to make me a more consistent golfer. Alan is brilliant. His enthusiasm and his knowledge is infectious. When you come away from a lesson with Alan, you think you are a world-beater and could go 12 rounds with Mike Tyson. He’s not just a coach; he’s a psychologist as well.”

Law is on course to graduate from the second-tier Challenge Tour circuit along with fellow Scots Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston and Bob MacIntyre.

Law has been in a European Tour card-winning position since he triumphed in the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge at Macdonald Spey Valley in Aviemore in June and is determined not to be knocked out of the all-important top 15 in the season finale.

“It’s important to finish as high as I can in the top 15 rather than looking over my shoulder. My mind needs to be on that and I’ve been pretty good all year when it comes to dealing with the tournament at hand and not thinking too much about the rankings.

“I think it comes with experience but a big blessing for me this year was when I missed the cut in St Omer, where I’d done well in the past. It was the first time I missed the cut there in five attempts but I came home and had a brilliant week’s practice and a brilliant weekend in the gym. In short, I prepared really well for Aviemore and went up there and won.

“One of the things I put that down to was missing the cut the week before, daft though that sounds. It ended up being a positive and I would never have looked at that in the same way in the past.”

Sitting eighth and tenth respectively, Forrest and Johnston have effectively secured their cards already but, like Law, 13th-ranked MacIntyre needs a strong week to get the job done. Ewen Ferguson (30th) and Calum Hill (31st) are also in the 45-strong field.

“I think having the young guys coming up and performing well has been quite infectious,” Law said. “They are all so ambitious, positive and hungry. I think for the guys like myself who have been out there a little while it’s maybe been a bit of an eye opener that we maybe need to get going here.”