David Law and Connor Syme secure Genesis Scottish Open spots

Law and Syme were sitting fifth and ninth respectively on the reserve list first thing this morning, but have now been added to the star-studded field.

The duo join Ewen Ferguson, Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Bob MacIntyre, Russell Knox and Richie Ramsay in flying the Saltire in the $8 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club.

One more spot is still up for grabs, with Englishman Matthew Southgate currently the first reserve and Scott Jamieson and Marc Warren sitting ninth and tenth respectively on the standby list.

Law’s addition to the field came less than 24 hours after he’d secured a spot in the 150th Open at St Andrews next week through finishing joint-fourth in the Phoenix Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

The Aberdonian will be making his fourth successive Scottish Open appearance, having opened with two 67s last year before finishing in a tie for 35th.

Syme will also be playing in the event for a fourth time, having made the cut in all three of his appearances so far.

With 14 of the world’s top-15 players in this week’s field, it is the strongest-ever regular event on the DP World Tour, which was formerly the European Tour.