David Drysdale aiming to secure WGC debut in Mexico via Race to Dubai

David Drysdale will gladly travel four times further than he’d planned next month if it means he is teeing up in a World Golf Championship for the first time in his career.

The 43-year-old is scheduled to make a journey of just over 2,000 miles in Australia between Victoria and Perth but has an opportunity to head more than 8,000 miles to Mexico instead.

Thanks mainly to his second place finish in the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa last month, Drysdale is currently ninth in this season’s Race to Dubai on the European Tour.

If he’s still in the top 10 after next week’s ISPS Handa Vic Open, the Cockburnspath man will secure a spot in the WGC Mexico Championship in Mexico City, where a $10.25 million prize fund will be up for grabs.

“It would be a schedule change for the better, no doubt about that,” admitted Drysdale, speaking as he prepared to be among eight Saltire bearers in the inaugural Saudi International. He added: “If I don’t stay in the top 10, I will play Perth and stick to the schedule I’d put in place. But it would definitely be an added bonus to get to Mexico.”

Drysdale narrowly missed the cut in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai over the past fortnight but is quietly confident he can start picking up Race to Dubai points again in the final leg of the Desert Swing.

“It was shame to miss the last two cuts, to be honest, so it would be nice to play well here,” he added. “There was maybe a bit rust due to the four-week break I’d had and it was annoying to miss by one in Abu Dhabi then two in Dubai.

“I played plenty of good enough golf to be there at the weekend in both events, but just one or two silly errors cost me. If I can knock that on the head, I should be fine.”

Sitting 19th in the Race to Dubai, Scott Jamieson is also still in the Mexico mix, with Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, Bob MacIntyre the other Scots in the field at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.