Daniel Young pleased with strong start to Challenge Tour campaign

Daniel Young is determined to use a strong start in South Africa as a springboard for a successful rookie season on the Challenge Tour.

The Kingsbarns Pro Academy player has wasted no time finding his feet on the second-tier circuit with top-20 finishes in both the Limpopo Championship and RAM Cape Town Open. He sits 14th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, with the top 20, five more than had become the norm, at the end of the season securing European Tour cards.

“I’m pleased with the way I have started the season,” said Young, pictured, after securing a share of tenth spot in the Cape Town event. “I have played pretty solid the first couple events, so definitely trending well going into (the Dimension Data Pro-Am) next week.” Young, who won on the PGA EuroPro Tour in Aviemore last season, secured his Challenge Tour card with a strong performance in the Qualifying School in Spain in November.

“I feel like the confidence has been there since Q School, so I have just been trying to kick on from there really,” added the 2015 South African Amateur Championhip. “It’s nice to get off to a good start, but it’s a long old season ahead, so I will just be trying to keep building momentum throughout the year.”

The Dimension Data Pro-Am, won by Paul Lawrie in 2017, is the last leg of a new three-event South African Swing on the Challenge Tour, with the main part of the season not getting underway until the spring.

“It’s nice to get three events this early in the season otherwise we’d have been waiting until May to get going, so it’s definitely been a bonus,” said Young.

l Australian Min Woo Lee claimed his first European Tour victory at the ISPS Handa Vic Open, on the same course where his sister, Minjee, won her first professional title six years ago. In the women’s event running concurrently, Lee finished two strokes behind Hee Young Park.