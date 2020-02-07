Daniel Young is back on title trail in South Africa

Daniel Young has hit the ground running in his first season on the Challenge Tour after deciding to keep things “simple” as he chases a second win on South African soil.

Bidding to back up a top-20 finish in the season-opening Limpopo Championship last weekend, the Scot sits joint-eighth at the halfway stage in the RAM Cape Town Open.

Young, who won the South African Amateur in Pretoria five years ago, leapt up the leaderboard on the back of a six-under 66 in the second round. That effort came at Royal Cape, having opened with a level-par 72 in strong winds at the King David Mowbray course on Thursday.

The Kingsbarns Pro Academy player birdied the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth to be out in 32. He moved to seven-under for the day with further gains at the tenth and 12th before dropping his only shot at the par-3 15th. He sits six shots behind the leader, South African Daniel Van Tonder

“I played lovely and managed to take advantage of the benign conditions after yesterday,” said Young, who won on the PGA EuroPro Tour in Aviemore last year. “I hit a lot of good iron shots in close, which I was able to capitalise on.

“I feel comfortable out here. I just try to treat each week the same regardless of what tour I’m playing on. It’s just another golf course and another golf tournament, with a chance to have a trophy in your hands come Sunday. For me, it’s keeping it as simple as that.”

Fellow rookie Euan Walker, who covered his last 15 holes at Royal Cape in five-under to sit on one-under, was the only other Scot to make the cut as Ewen Ferguson, Liam Johnston, Craig Howie and Doug McGuigan all made early exits following Bradley Neil’s withdrawal at the start of the day.

Elsewhere, defending champion David Law and Connor Syme both fell one shot short of making it to the weekend in the ISPS Handa Vic Open, leaving Australia-based Robbie Morrison to fly the Saltire at 13th Beach Club. He’s on five-under, nine off the lead, held by Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist.

Kyle Henry and Gemma Dryburgh both missed the cut in the women’s event, which is being led by Swede Madelene Sagstrom.