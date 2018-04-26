Curtis Cup joy for Shannon McWilliam

There was both joy and disappointment for Scottish golfers following today’s announcement of the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 40th Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge outside New York in June.

Aboyne teenager Shannon McWilliam was named among the eight players that will defend the trophy under the captaincy of Aberdonian Elaine Farquharson-Black, providing a welcome tartan touch after the winning team at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland two years ago didn’t include a Scottish representative.

But, despite having given Farquharson-Black and her fellow selectors food for thought with some equally strong performances over the past few months, there were no places for either Connie Jaffery of Troon Ladies or Chloe Goadby of St Regulus.

In addition to McWilliam, the team is made up of five English players, including newly-crowned Helen Holm Trophy winner Lily May Humphreys, and two from Ireland, Olivia Mehaffey and Paula Grant.

Mehaffey is one of two survivors from the successful side in 2016, the other being Alice Hewson, with India Clyburn, youngster sister of LET player Holly, Annabell Fuller and Sophie Lamb set to join McWilliam and Grant in getting a first taste of the biennial event.

“There have been a number of players throughout Great Britain and Ireland who have been in impressive form recently and it was a difficult decision to select only eight,” said Farquharson-Black, who is serving as captain for the second time.

“The players selected will now have a wonderful opportunity to perform on the international stage in one of the world’s most prestigious events and I’m sure that they will give their very best as we attempt to retain the trophy against a talented team from the United States.”

World No 1 Leona Maguire, who was involved in the 11.5-8.5 triumph two years ago, made herself unavailable for selection this time around as she prepares to embark on her professional career.

England’s Isobel Wardle, who was also named in the provisional GB&I squad, has decided to focus on undertaking her school exams.

Shannon McWilliam

McWilliam, the 2015 Scottish Ladies Order of Merit winner, began 2018 in good form after winning the Border Championship in South Africa by six strokes at East London in South Africa. She effectively secured her place in the team by finishing runner-up in the Helen Holm Trophy at Troon for the second year in a row last weekend.

GB&I team:

India Clyburn (21, Woodhall Spa, England)

Lily May Humphreys (16, Stoke-by-Nayland, England)

Annabell Fuller (15, Roehampton, England)

Sophie Lamb (20, Clitheroe, England)

Paula Grant (24, Lisburn, Ireland)

Shannon McWilliam (18, Aboyne, Scotland)

Alice Hewson (20, Berkhamsted, England)

Olivia Mehaffey (20, Royal County Down Ladies, Ireland)

Non-travelling reserve:

Annabel Wilson (17, Lurgan, Ireland)

Recent Results:

2012: GB&I 10½, USA 9½ Nairn, Scotland

2014: USA 13, GB&I 7 St Louis, Missouri

2016: GB&I 11½, USA 8½ Dun Laoghaire, Ireland