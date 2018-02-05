Craigielaw to stage Scottish Senior Open

Craigielaw is the new venue for the Scottish Senior Open, joining near neighbours Archerfield Links and The Renaissance Club in staging the event in recent years.

The East Lothian club will host by far its biggest tournament so far on September 14-16 after it was confirmed today as this year’s venue for the event on the newly-rebranded Staysure Tour.

“The team here at Craigielaw are looking forward to welcoming such a prestigious event on the Staysure Tour,” said Jonathan Porteous, Craigielaw’s director of golf.

“Craigielaw is a modern, forward thinking, welcoming golf club that has superb off-course facilities and a golf course that will provide the players with excellent playing conditions and a fantastic test of golf.”

The event was held at Archerfield Links in both 2015 and 2016 before moving to The Renaissance Club last year, when Englishman Paul Broadhurst lifted the title for the second time in three years.

“We are delighted to have secured an outstanding new venue in Craigielaw Golf Club for the Scottish Senior Open’s fourth visit to East Lothian in as many years,” said David MacLaren, head of the Staysure Tour.

“East Lothian has few peers in the U.K. as a centre of golfing excellence, and Craigielaw, as a relative newcomer to the scene, has undoubtedly enhanced the landscape since opening for play in 2001.

“The Wemyss family and all of the team at Craigielaw Golf Club deserve this opportunity to showcase their superb facilities when the top stars compete for one of the most prestigious titles on the Staysure Tour in September.”

Craigielaw, which is owned by the Earl of Wemyss, was built in 1998 and opened for play in 2001.

It hosted the 2006 Scottish Amateur Stroke Play Championship and was also one of the qualifying courses for the Senior Open Championship at Muirfield the following year.

“I’m genuinely delighted that the Scottish Senior Open is returning to Scotland’s Golf Coast for the fourth successive year,” said Councillor John McMilllan, East Lothian Council’s spokesperson for Economic Development and Tourism.

“Craigielaw Golf Club will further underline the region’s ability to deliver top class tournament venues.

“The quality of our golf is second to none and, despite being a relative newcomer to our wonderful portfolio, Craigielaw will encourage even more golfers to come and experience the game in East Lothian.”

This will be the eighth different venue for the Scottish Senior Open, which began in 1993 and has enjoyed an unbroken run since then.

The announcement means East Lothian will be staging three Scottish Opens this year the men’s and women’s events both being held at Gullane in July.

“We are thrilled that Craigielaw Golf Club has been announced as the host venue for the 2018 Scottish Senior Open in September,” added Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events.

“Craigielaw is another first-class course on Scotland’s Golf Coast with a modern and family focused approach.

“This beautiful links venue provides the perfect stage for the Staysure Tour and will further enhance Scotland’s reputation as the Home of Golf.”

As was the case last year, the tournament will incorporate the popular Alliance format, with amateurs given the opportunity to play alongside the professional for the first two tournament rounds. A pro-am will also take place on Thursday, September 13.