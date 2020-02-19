Craig Ross misses out on MENA Tour win in dramatic finish in Oman

Craig Ross agonisingly missed out on a maiden MENA Tour win after a seven-shot turnaround over the closing stretch in the Ghala Open in Oman.

The Kirkhill man had to settle for third spot in the $75,000 event on the third-tier circuit following a dramatic finish at Ghala Golf Club in Oman.

England's Bailey Gill receives the trophy after his one-shot win in the MENA Tour by Arena event

Ross, who had started the third and final round one shot off the lead, lost out in the end in a thrilling title battle to England's Bailey Gill after setting up a golden chance of victory.

The Scot had stormed to the top of the leaderboard after going out in four-under 32 before cementing his position by starting for home with his fifth birdie of the day.

He was still in with a shout with a hole to play only to sign off with a double-bogey 6 after a pushed drive led to him having to take a penalty drop from a bush.

In closing with a 69, Ross finished with a 12-under 204 total, ending up four shots behind Gill after he covered the last six holes in five-under compared to Ross's two-over.

Ross picked up a cheque for $6000 to jump to sixth in the Journey to Jordan standings after the opening three events of the season.

Sam Locke had also been in the title hunt after going out in four-under as well before his challenge faded as he came home in 39 following bogeys at 12th, 14th and 16th.

The Paul Lawrie Golf Centre player ended up in joint-12th on eight-under, two shots ahead of Conor O'Neil (70) as Jack Doherty (70) and Scott Henry (69) both finished on five-under.

Gill, playing in his first year as a professional, made two stunning birdies from almost impossible positions at the last two holes to beat his room-mate, David Langley, who was home in 29, by one shot.

“This is fantastic," said Gill of a win that earned him $13,500. "I have been playing good golf for some time now, just struggling to get everything together, and I am glad I managed to do that.”

The MENA Tour by Arena now moves to Bahrain for the Royal Golf Club Bahrain Open from 24-26 February.