Craig Lawrie comes through Open regional qualifier for Carnoustie

Craig Lawrie cleared the first hurdle in his bid to tee up in the 147th Open Championship - on the same day his dad Paul, the 1999 winner, ruled himself out of the event at Carnoustie.

Craig, who plays on the third-tier PGA EuroPro Tour, finished joint-second at Panmure in one of 13 regional qualifiers being held around Great Britain and Ireland.

He was cruising at four-under-par after 14 holes before dropping shots at the 15th and 17th holes at the Angus venue but still comfortably secured one of nine spots up for grabs with his 68.

The 18-hole shoot-out was won by Grantown-on-Spey man Gavin Hay, with a 67 that included four birdies in the opening six holes.

Hay, who is now based in Glasgow, where he is attached to Mearns Castle Golf Academy, won by a shot from Lawrie Paul McKechnie and Jack Davidson.

Braid Hills Golf Centre man McKechnie, who came through qualifying to play in the 2014 event at Royal Liverpool, started birdie-birdie in his 68 while Welshman Davidson had four birdies on his card.

Kris Nicol (Dunes Golf Centre) progressed in fourth spot on 69 while other qualifiers included Fraser Moore (Glenbervie) on 70.

Two amateurs, Dutchman Rick Hessing and Australian Kyle Underwood, secured spots in next week’s 36-hole final qualifying stage with the same score while the last place at Panmure went to Italian amateur Patrick Actis Alesina on 71.

Elsewhere, four Scots passed the test at Goswick, including amateurs Simon Fairburn (Torwoodlee) and Stuart Blair (Royal Musselburgh).

In an event won by Englishman William Bowe with a 68, Fairburn finished alongside Craigielaw PGA pro Jonathan Porteous on 70.

The success by Porteous means that he will be joining his star pupil, Grant Forrest, in the final qualifying, with both likelty to be in the field at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

That will be a home gig for Neil Henderson after he also progressed in a play-off, as did Blair, who claimed the last of seven spots on offer at the Northumberland venue.