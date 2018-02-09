Craig Howie in Morocco mix on ProGolf Tour

Have your say

Borderer Craig Howie is chasing a second Scottish success in less than a week on the ProGolf Tour.

The Peebles player sits a shot off the lead heading into the final round of the third-tier circuit’s Open Casa Green in Morocco.

Bidding to follow up Liam Johnston’s victory in the Open Prestigia on Tuesday, Howie backed up an opening 68 at Palamrie with a 67 at Casa Green Golf in Casablance.

On eight-under, he’s sitting joint-second with the leader, German Max Griesback, in his sights heading into the final round.

Howie, who is in his rookie season in the paid ranks, has already finished joint-second in the Red Sea Ain Sokhna Classic this year.

Ross Cameron was the only other Scot to make the cut, sitting in a share of 17th on four-under after rounds of 71 and 68.

Johnston, who leads the Order of Merit after three events, missed out by seven shots on six-over.

In the amateur ranks, Scottish champion Sam Locke finished joint-fifth behind Swede Oliver Gillberg in the South African Amateur Championship at Pecanwood.

The Stonehaven player signed off with a 68 for an 18-under total as he made an encouraging start to a Scottish Golf winter training trip.

Cawder’s Calum Fyfe finished joint-19th while Howie’s younger brother, Darren, also gave a good account of himself by claiming a share of 26th spot.

Barassie’s Euan Walker, the fourth Scot out of five to make the cut, ended up joint-35th in a low-scoring event.

Gillberg led the way in that respect, setting a new 72-hole record in the event’s 49-year history as he shot rounds of 67-62-64-68 to finish on 27-under.

“It’s been an unbelievable week; unforgettable,” Gilbert said, reading the names of the previous champions on the trophy’s base. “This is definitely the best week of my life.”