Craig Connelly links up with Martin Kaymer for third time

Scot Craig Connelly, one of the most experienced caddies in the game, is linking up with former world No 1 Martin Kaymer for a third time.

Their partnership has been restored as the German bids to rediscover the form that earned him two major wins and four Ryder Cup appearances. Kaymer, who has not tasted victory since the 2014 US Open, finished 68th – his lowest position since being 41st in his rookie season in 2007 – in the 2019 Race to Dubai and has slipped to 125th in the world rankings.

Connelly, who had a spell with South African Branden Grace during the 2019 campaign, helped Kaymer make his major breakthrough at the 2010 US PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. They then went their separate ways in 2011, when Kaymer hired Luke Donald’s brother, Christian, and Connelly, pictured, picked up Paul Casey’s bag for a second time.

The pair joined forces again at the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and, in that second spell with the Glaswegian at his side, Kaymer not only won his second major in the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst but also the Players Championship at Sawgrass the same year.

One of the duo’s first European Tour events in their latest spell will be the Abu Dhabi Championship, won by Kaymer in 2008, 2010 and 2011. The German was also on course to land the title in 2015 only to throw away a ten-shot lead in the final round.

Last week, Connelly did a studio stint as an analyst for Sky Sports during the Hero World Challenge, having earned rave reviews for his on-course commentary work for BBC Five Live at last year’s Ryder Cup in France.

l Ryan Lumsden recorded his rookie win in the professional ranks by carding rounds of 68-67, finishing on nine-under-par, for a three-shot vicory in the Portugal Pro Golf Tour’s Pinheiros Altos Classic.

l Craig Lee secured a spot in next year’s Betfred British Masters at Close House through finishing fourth in the PGA Play-Offs at Antalya Golf Club in Turkey.