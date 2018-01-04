Connor Syme to start 2018 campaign in Dubai

Connor Syme has delayed the start to his 2018 campaign after dropping off the entry list for next week’s SA Open, the first event of the year on the European Tour. The 22-year-old was sitting as third reserve for the tournament at Glendower Golf Club but has now decided to wait until the Omega Dubai Desert Classic later in the month to get his year under way.

“Connor is going to take a couple of weeks to work with his coach (dad Stuart),” said Syme’s manager, Paul McDonell of Modest! Golf. “He took some much-needed rest over the Christmas period after a manic 2017 and will return for the Omega event in Dubai.”

Syme made a flying start to his professional career in the final few months of last year, recording top-15 finishes in both the Portugal Masters and Dunhill Links before earning his European Tour card with another strong display in the Qualifying School in Spain.

Bradley Neil, the other Scottish newcomer on the circuit this season, is in the field for next week’s event along with David Drysdale and Marc Warren, while Duncan Stewart will be hoping to bolster that contingent when he plays at Modderfontein on Tuesday in one of three qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Richie Ramsay’s final position in the 2017 Race to Dubai has been revised to 31st from 32nd due to the wrong US dollar to euro exchange rate being used for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.