Connor Syme on course to secure a European Tour card

Connor Syme remains on course to join fellow Scot Calum Hill in securing a European Tour card for next season heading into the final round of the Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca.

Needing to finish in the top 15 on the money-list, Syme sits 13th in the projected standings, having started the end-of-season event in 12th position after a campaign that included him winning the Turkish Airlines Challenge.

Syme, who is bidding to secure a seat back at the top table in European golf after missing out narrowly on retaining his card at the end of last season, is joint-16th at Club de Golf Alcanada in Port d’Alcúdia after a one-under 70 in the third round.

Needing a big finish, Ewen Ferguson’s hopes of also climbing into a card-winning position suffered a blow as he slipped to a share of 25th after a 74 for three-over, one ahead of Hill after his 73.

Hill, who topped the rankings at the start of the week, has slipped to third in the projected rankings behind Italian Francesco Laporta and German Sebastian Hisele, the pair sharing the lead on six-under.

Elsewhere, rookie pro Euan Walker stepped up his bid to also be playing on the European Tour next season with a strong third-round effort in the second stage of the Qualifying School in Spain.

The Ayrshireman carded a two-under 69 at Las Colinas to sit joint-fifth alongside fellow Scot Craig Howie (72) on five-under as the pair bid to progress to next week’s card battle at Lumine Golf.

Also still on course to be involved in that six-round marathon is Daniel Young, who is joint-seventh following a 72 at Desert Springs, where he also played in last week’s PGA EuroPro Tour Championship.