Connor Syme bidding to follow in Bob MacIntyre's footsteps on European Tour

Connor Syme watched Bob MacIntyre use a solid start last season to light up the European Tour and is now aiming to emulate his fellow Scot.

The 24-year-old maintained his good early form in the 2020 campaign with a one-under-par 69 in the first round of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf Club on the Red Sea coast.

It was Syme's tenth sub-par score in 13 rounds so far this season, having recorded high finishes in the Alfred Dunhill Championship, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and South African Open.

"I was on a run of 60s for a while and then I shot a 72 (in the final round in the South African Open), which was quite annoying," he said.

"But I'm chuffed with my start to the season. It's much more consistent than two years ago and that was my goal.

"Last year Bob built a solid base form the start and seeing how those boys are doing definitely gives you a lot of confidence."

Syme produced a first day's work in the $3.5 million event in King Abdullah Economic City, where Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and Malaysia's Gavin Green shot 64s to set the pace.

"It's a tough track," added Syme after a round that contained three birdies and two bogeys. "We had it nice for nine holes with no wind at all, but you need to play well to break par.

"My putter was actually quite cold so I am really happy with how I played overall. I could have been a few better, so it's a positive start.

"I actually felt a bit rusty on Monday, bizzarely. It was maybe down to a long flight, but I had a good session on the range yesterday, which gave me confidence, and I hit it lovely on the front nine."

Stephen Gallacher signed off with three birdies in a row for a 70, which was matched by Richie Ramsay.

"It was a really good finish and hopefully it will kickstart my season," said Gallacher, who missed the cut in his opening two events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"I hit three good shots to inside 10 feet to set up my birdies at the end. I played great on the back nine, where I hardly missed a shot."

While not quite as tough as the courses in either Abu Dhabi or Dubai, this one is certainly no pushover.

"If you miss the fairways out there, you are struggling to get to the green and the pins were in some unbelievable positions for a Thursday," added Gallacher. "All the courses so far have all been set up tricky."

Calum Hill recovered from being two-over early on to sign for a 71 to join Syme, Gallacher and Ramsay in sitting inside the projected cut after the opening day.

Despite starting birdie-birdie, Bob MacIntyre had to settle for a 72, leaving him with work to do in the second round along with David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson and Grant Forrest after 73s and David Law following his 75.