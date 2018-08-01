Connor Syme and Liam Johnston to team up at Gleneagles

Next week’s inaugural European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles is now set to feature an all-Scottish team representing Great Britain.

In a late change, Connor Syme and Liam Johnston have been paired together in one of three GB teams taking part in the men’s event at the Perthshire venue.

The duo’s participation offsets the blow of Richie Ramsay, the highest-ranked male player on the original list of entrants, having withdrawn from the event.

The Aberdonian had been due to team up with Ryan Evans but the Englishman is also no longer on the final team list for the ground-breaking event.

Part of the multi-sport Glasgow 2018 European Championships, it features a mixed team format as well as separate men’s and women’s events.

Syme finished runner-up in the Shot Clock Masters in Austria on the European Tour earlier this year before briefly holding the Gullane course record following a 62 in the recent Scottish Open.

Johnston, meanwhile, won on the Challenge Tour in Spain this season and backed that up with a good performance on the main circuit in the Porsche European Open in Hamburg at the weekend.

Their medal rivals in the men’s event will include a strong Great Britain 1 pairing of Calum Shinkwin and Lee Slattery.

Two other Scots - Catriona Matthew and Michele Thomson - are also taking part in the event, which starts next Wednesday and offers equal prize-money.

Solheim Cup captain Matthew is teaming up with England’s Holly Clyburn, a member of GB&I’s winning Curtis Cup side at Nairn in 2012.

Thomson, meanwhile, will have Clyburn’s compatriot, Meghan MacLaren, as her partner in an event that is set to involve 15 nations across five days of competition.