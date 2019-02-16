Connor Syme and Bob MacIntyre set up all-Scottish clash in World Super 6

Connor Syme holed a monster birdie putt on the last green as he joined fellow Scot Bob MacIntyre in progressing to the final day in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth event.

The pair were then drawn against each other in the opening round as the tournament concludes on Sunday with a series of six-hole match-play ties.

Connor Syme holed a monster birdie putt on the last hole to get into a play-off before progressing to the last day

Syme rolled in a 50-footer to get into an 11-man play-off for the final 10 spots as 24 players were left to battle it out for the title at Lake Karrinyup in Western Australia.

MacIntyre also made it through in the sudden-death shoot-out as he recovered from finishing bogey-bogey in regulation play to roll in a curling birdie putt at the first extra hole.

Grant Forrest’s hopes of making it a three-pronged tartan title challenge on the last day were were scuppered when he took a double-bogey 7 at the 15th, where he lost a ball in the back lip of a bunker.

Syme, who narrowly missed out on retaining his European Tour card following a promising first season last year, signed for a two-under-par 70 in the third round.

The 23-year-old Fifer made three birdies on front nine but also a double-bogey 7 at the third. He then offset a birdied at the 12th with a bogey at the 16th before making that brilliant birdie at the last.

MacIntyre was on course to be among the top-eight seeds as he stood one-under for the day after 16 holes before those two dropped shots left him involved in the play-off.

However, the 22-year-old left-hander from Oban had clearly regrouped as he hit a cracking drive at the first extra hole then converted his birdie putt to be one of the first players to progress in the shoot-out.

Playing in the next group, Syme pushed his drive into a sandy area but then got up and down from close to a bunker to save par as he also survived to fight another day.

Australian Wade Ormsby looked to be the man heading home when he he found two bunkers and a plugged lie on the first play-off hole.

Bit, after making an incredible 40-foot putt for bogey, he then beat Englishman Tom Murray with a par at the second extra hole after they were left to fight it out for the final spot.

Grégory Bourdy, Benjamin Campbell, Steven Jeffress, Andrew Martin, Adrian Otaegui, Panuphol Pittayarat, and Scott Vincent also advanced from the play-off.

Swede Per Langfors secured top seeding after he carded a stunning 64 to finish on 10-under, three shots better than Ireland’s Paul Dunne, Australian Brad Kennedy and Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan.

New Zealanders Ryan Fox and Gareth Paddison, Japan’s Yuta Ikeda and Belgian Thomas Pieters completing the top eight, securing a bye into the last 16.

England’s Ben Evans, Australians Daniel Gale, Matt Jager and Min Woo Lee, Thai Jazz Janewattananond and Frenchman Clément Sordet were the others to progress to the knockout phase.

In Adrelaie, Catriona Matthew shot a one-over 73 to be two-over in a share of 55th after the third round of the ISPS Handa Australian Women’s Open.

She got off to a steady start at The Grange Golf Club with a birdie and seven pars in her first eight holes before making five bogeys and three birdies in her last 10 holes.

Melrose-born Queenslander Karis Davidson also shot a 73 to be on two-under in a tie for 30th, 10 shots adrift of the leader, American Nelly Korda. Davidson’s round also included four birdies and five bogeys.