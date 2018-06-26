Competition: win tickets to the Aberdeen Standard Investment Scottish Open

This year's Aberdeen Standard Investment Scottish Open at Gullane is set to boast one of the strongest fields in European Tour history, led by Masters champion Patrick Reed and also including Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama.

Here's your chance to watch these world stars competing at the East Lothian venue as we are giving away 3 pairs of season tickets (valued at £150 a pair) for the $7 million Rolex Series event on July 12-15.

All you have to do is answer the following question:

Name the American who won the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open when it was first held at Gullane in 2015?

Submit your answer here >>

Follow the Scottish Open on Facebook and Twitter.