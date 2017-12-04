Comment: Tiger Woods resurgence can only be good for golf

Give me golf involving Tiger Woods for the next ten years or so and I’ll retire my laptop a happy man. This sport, after all, is so much better when the “big cat” is on the prowl and I dare anyone to disagree after his latest keenly-anticipated comeback.

Given that he’d not played competitively since February, the former world No 1’s performance in finishing joint ninth in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas was mighty impressive, especially as there was no sign of him flinching whatsoever during any of the four rounds.

At times, it was Tiger back at his best and, if this is indeed a sign of things to come from the 14-time major winner now that he will no longer be troubled by a bad back, then exciting times lie ahead for golf in 2018 and beyond.

My one wish for the future would be that Tiger learns to play things down a bit when he’s close to a lead rather than immediately raise expectations. But, in fairness to him, I suppose it must be difficult to do that when you’ve believed most of your career that you could win every event you teed up in.

Let’s hope the Bahamas was the start of a new exciting journey for Woods because ratings will go through the roof and interest in the game will spiral into a frenzy again if he can get in the mix at The Masters next April then be a Carnoustie contender in the Open Championship in July.