Former Open champion Collin Morikawa was hit with a two-shot penalty before teeing off in the final round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas after his caddie broke a rule on green reading material.

The breach by Jonathan Jakovac took place on the fourth hole at Albany in Saturday’s third round and was later reported to PGA Tour officials by Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, who was playing alongside Morikawa.

In speaking to Jakovac, it transpired that he’d used a spirit level on the practice putting green to work out a formula, which in itself isn’t a breach of Model Local Rule G-11, but writing it down in a yardage book, as he did, broke that particular rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Informed of the two-shot penalty before teeing off in the final circuit in the $4.5 million event in the Caribbean, Morikawa was said to have been “very frustrated”.

Collin Morikawa and caddie J.J. Jakovac pictured during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau, Bahamas. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Stephen Cox, the PGA Tour’s chief referee, told reporters: “The committee was alerted to a potential situation late last night regarding a potential breach of the Model Local Rule G-11, which restricts the use of green reading material and was implemented back in 2022.

“I met with JJ, the caddie, this morning to explore whether there was any breach and, after reviewing the documentation within the yardage book and the formulation of a putting system/chart, which in itself is not necessarily a breach of the rules but the manner in which you obtain that information and develop that chart is super key and that’s why this rule is very complex in nature.

“Unfortunately for JJ and Collin, the caddie in question used a device - a level - on the practice putting green, which, again, in itself is not a breach of the rules. But, unfortunately, what he did was develop that chart/formula as a hand-written note and transferred that into his yardage book and that’s where the breach occurred, particularly on hole No 4.

“It comes down to use of this hand-written note and because he used it for assessing a putt during the third round, he was assessed a two-shot penalty. Fortunately, that is the only time that the player or caddie has accessed or used that information off that chart/formula and, on that basis, the breach remained at two strokes.”

A ban on green reading books was implemented by the game’s governing bodies, The R&A and USGA, at the start of 2022. “Let’s try and keep it as simple as I possibly can because this is a very complicated issue,” added Englishman Cox in reply to being asked if he could be more specific about the actual information. “

“We respect the traditional methods of people wanting to have notes in their yardage books, something that has been going on for many years and, when we drafted this Model Local Rule, we wanted to protect that.

“Some players and caddies take more notes than others and we were very specific that these hand-written notes needed to be obtained through traditional methods to project the fundamental skill of reading greens within out sport and that’s the foundation of why we put the Model Local Rule into place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this situation, unwittingly the player used the level to determine degrees of slope on the practice putting green, which, isolated, is not a breach but what that player did was formulate a putting chart and then transferred that into the book.

“If he’d done that using traditional methods and estimated with his feet or other means the percentages of slope on that practice putting green - 1 per cent, 1.5 or 2 - to gauge the amount of break on a particular length of putt, that chart or formula the caddie has devised would be fine. But, unfortunately, he has uses a device to essentially create this formula, which in itself is not a breach.

“If players retain that information to memory, and we have been very specific for players who do use formulas - it’s fine. Unfortunately, in this case that formula was transferred into the book as a hand-written note and subsequently used and that’s where the breach occurred.”

Asked how the matter had come to light, he said: “We received a question, which is not in common, about the types of information or communications between players and that conversation that I had with a player led to me reaching out to JJ to confirm exactly what was contained within his book.” Replying to being asked if it had been his playing partner in this instance, he added: “That’s correct.”

According to Cox, this isn’t the first time that Model Local Rule G-11 has been breached on the PGA Tour since it was introduced in 2022.