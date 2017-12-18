Clarke Lutton lands spot in Qatar Masters ahead of Alps test

Before starting his bid to scale the heights on the Alps Tour next year, Clarke Lutton is returning to his golf roots for a European Tour appearance.

For the thid year in a row, the Aberdonian has secured a spot in the Qatar Masters, which has moved to a February slot on the schedule instead of being held between events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“I’m looking forward to a positive year in 2018, starting at the Qatar Masters,” said Lutton, who opened with a 68 as he played in all four rounds in the 2016 event before missing the cut earlier this year.

“I grew up on Doha Golf Club, so I am looking forward to challenging myself again against the best in the world.”

Lutton was speaking after claiming a top-five finish in the Alps Tour Qualifying School at La Cala in southern Spain. He ended up 88th on the money-list on the third-tier circuit this year but is confident he can do a lot better next season.

“I’m delighted to get my card back again,” he said after joining Daniel Young and Jack McDonald, who finished 18th and 36th respectively on this year’s Order of Merit, in securing a full category for a circuit that starts with an “Egypt Swing” in February. “I played some good golf last year but missed a couple of cuts by one or two shots, which was frustrating.”

While Ewen Ferguson (38th) and Craig Ross (53rd) both missed out on full cards in an event won by South African Albert Venter, they will still get a decent amount of starts on the circuit.

Elsehwere, Scottish trio Vikki Laing, Laura Murray and Heather Stirling all kept their card hopes alive in the LET’S Qualifying School In Morocco.

Laing backed up her second-round 69 with a 71 to sit joint-24th, keeping the Musselburgh woman on course to regain her playing priviliges on the LET.

Laura Murray and Heather Stirling, the other Scottish hopefuls in a 106-strong field, are battling to make the 72-hole cut on three-over and six-over respectively in an event being led by American Casey Danelson on 12-under-par after rounds of 67-66-71.