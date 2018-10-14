Chris Kelly playing down chances of fourth Scottish PGA title

Chris Kelly is playing down his chances of emulating some of the greats in Scottish golf by landing a fourth title triumph in the M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship, writes Martin Dempster.

The 41-year-old completed a hat-trick of wins when landing a surprise victory 12 months ago at Gleneagles, adding to his earlier successes in the Tartan Tour’s flagship event at the same venue in 2003 and 2015. One more victory and Kelly will join John Panton, Eric Brown, Bernard Gallacher, Sam Torrance and Ross Drummond in claiming the crown four times or more.

“I’m looking forward to it, though I don’t really have any great expectations,” said Kelly, pictured below,who is attached to St Andrews-based Scotland for Golf, of his latest title defence on the King’s Course at the Perthshire resort.

Neither did he 12 months ago but, after opening with a stunning 63 in testing conditions, Kelly went on to win by six shots with a 13-under-par total in an event reduced to 54 holes due to bad weather.

“If I play well, great, but I’m not really expecting to be in with a chance of winning again,” he added. “I’ve won it three times and that’s been nice, especially last year, and I’m quite happy with that. If another one comes along, then great. If not, I won’t be worrying about it too much.”

Others chasing Gleneagles glory in the event include former European Tour players Craig Lee, Steven O’Hara and Andrew Oldcorn, as well as last year’s Tartan Tour No 1, Paul O’Hara.