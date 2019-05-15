Catriona Matthew to quit LPGA Tour and play more events in Europe

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew has confirmed that she will be stepping away from the LPGA this year and will be playing more on the Ladies European Tour in the future.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on 17-20 July will be the 49-year-old Scot’s last LPGA event on US soil and she will also play in the AIG Women’s British Open and Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, which are co-sanctioned by the two tours.

“This is my 25th year on the LPGA and I decided it was time,” Matthew said at the new La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational event, which tees off today in Spain. “I just want to be at home a bit more. It’s a lot easier commuting to Europe.

Matthew, who will lead Europe’s bid to regain the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in September, added:“I’m going to play in the KPMG Championship and then the DOW with Suzann [Pettersen, one of her vice-captains].

“Being the Solheim Cup captain, it’s good to be around the other players.

“I’ve had a good career and everything comes to an end. It just hit me and I thought: this is it.

“I missed the cut in LA about a month ago and realised I’d had enough of the grind, being week in, week out and then going back home and having to practise, with the kids. It just got old.

“I’m not quitting: I’ll play in Europe and I’m keen to play in the US Senior Open next year.

“I’m moving my focus to try and win that. I’m not retiring, I’m just retiring from the LPGA.

“I enjoy playing in Europe. It’s that little bit more relaxed.

“I still feel I can come out here and win. It’s just the week in, week out grind. I still want to win.”