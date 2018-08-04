Catriona Matthew looking forward to ‘fun’ week at Gleneagles

Catriona Matthew is looking forward to a “fun” week at Gleneagles in the inaugural European Golf Team Championships and, at the same time, intends to use the event as a Solheim Cup reconnaissance.

The 48-year-old is among four Scots lining up for Great Britain in next week’s tournament in Perthshire, where 15 nations are set to compete for medals across five days of competition.

Matthew, who is Europe’s captain for next September’s Solheim Cup on the PGA Centenary Course, is teaming up with Holly Clyburn in the women’s event before joining forces with Charlie Ford in a mixed competition.

“I’m really looking forward to it actually,” said Matthew. “It seems like a fun event. We play round robin the first few days and then a foursomes stroke-play with one of the men and then foursomes match-play on the Sunday.

“So three different formats in one week, which will be interesting. But I’m looking forward to seeing Gleneagles because it’s a similar time to when the Solheim Cup will be next year.

“Who knows if we’ll have as nice a summer next year. That’s probably quite up in the air. But we’ll see how it’s playing after a long hot summer.”

Michele Thomson is teaming up with England’s Meghan MacLaren while the third Great Britain side in the women’s event is an all-English pairing of Georgia Hall and Laura Davies.

It’s a dream pairing for 22-year-old Hall, who said of Davies: “I remember growing up watching her in Solheims and British Opens, and she’s such an amazing person to look up to, and she’s a great golfer and still hits the ball a mile.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with her next week at Gleneagles, and that’s where the Solheim will be next year. So I look forward to seeing the golf course because I’ve never seen it before.”

Connor Syme and Liam Johnston will be looking to give the home support something to cheer in the men’s event, which sees Callum Shinkwin and Lee Slattery as the top-ranked team.

Ford and Welshman Rhys Enoch are the third Great Britain team in that while former Dunhill Links winner Michael Hoey represents Ireland along with Neil O’Briain.

In the mixed event, it’s Shinkwin/Davies, Slattery/Hall, Enoch/Clyburn, Syme/Thomson and Johnston/MacLaren.

* Tickets are now on sale for the European Golf Team Championships with adult prices from £10 for practice days and £15 on competition days. Children under the age of 16 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.