Catriona Matthew and Richie Ramsay to tee up in new Gleneagles event

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew and three-time European Tour winner Richie Ramsay will be competing in next month’s inaugural European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles.

A third Scot, Michele Thomson, has also qualified for one of the Great Britain teams for the ground-breaking event at the Perthshire venue, as has Laura Davies, the newly-crowned US Senior Women’s Open champion.

Matthew, who will lead Europe in next year’s Solheim Cup on the PGA Centenary Course, is teaming up with Holly Clyburn, a member of the triumphant GB&I Curtis Cup team at Nairn in 2012.

“It’s always exciting to represent your country,” said Matthew, Matthew, who represented Team GB in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I loved the Olympics, and this is another chance to represent Great Britain on the international stage, this time being a team format.

“It would be great to win a medal and hopefully have the national anthem playing, an opportunity that doesn’t come around often for golfers.”

Looking ahead to that clash next year against the United States, she added: “It will be interesting to see what playing order/holes favour different types of strategy, as we are playing both fourball and foursome formats.

“Obviously I will be keeping an eye on results and both teams and individuals that play well.”

Georgia Hall, who played in last year’s Solheim Cup in Des Moines, will definitely be one player trying to impress Matthew on 8-12 August when she teams up with former world No 1 Davies.

The third Great Britain team in the women’s event will see Thomson join forces with England’s Meghan Maclaren.

In the men’s event, Ramsay is set to partner Ryan Evans of England while other Great Britain & Ireland combinations in that include Callum Shinkwin, last year’s Scottish Open runner-up, and Lee Slattery.

Other players taking part include former Dunhill Links champion Michael Hoey, who is representing Ireland alongside Neil O’Briain.

Players from 15 countries will compete for medals in a ground-breaking format as both male and female professionals battle it out for equal prize-money in an event that is part of the innovative multi-sport Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

In addition to the men’s and women’s events, medals will also be up for grabs in a mixed tournament.

Meanwhile, local favourite Vikki Laing has secured a spot in next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane.

The Musselburgh women secured one of the final fourth berths in a star-studded field along with seven-time major champion, Karrie Webb, US Solheim Cup star Paula Creamer and Japan’s Mika Miyazato.

“It’s always exciting to play in front of a home crowd as it gives you that extra boost during the round if things aren’t going your way,” said Laing.

“I can’t thank Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland enough for the opportunity to play in this world-class event.”

She will join former winner Matthew, as well as Thomson, Gemma Dryburgh, Kylie Henry and Kelsey Macdonald, in flying the Saltire at the East Lothian venue.