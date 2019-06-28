Carnoustie’s Jessica Meek sets pace at Scottish Women’s Amateur

Carnoustie’s Jessica Meek set the early pace at Kilmarnock Barassie on the first day of the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship.

Meek, a former student at the University of Missouri, is the highest ranked player in the competition with a handicap of +4.9 and quickly made her mark, opening with a six-under par round of 69.

She went one better in the afternoon with a second-round score of 68, securing the top spot in today’s matchplay. “The course is in great condition and it was nice to have a little bit of a breeze today but other than that it was super toasty,” Meek said.

Meek’s playing partner Chloe Goadby battled back from an opening round of 78 to go ten shots better in round two to secure her place in the weekend’s matchplay.

Defending Champion Gemma Batty missed out on a place in the top 16 but was able to secure a place in the Clark Rosebowl matchplay which also takes place this weekend.