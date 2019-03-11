Carly Booth sets sights on playing in Solheim Cup on home soil

A rejuvenated Carly Booth is set to give her all in a bid to make a dream Solheim Cup debut on Scottish soil later this year.

Today marks six months to go until the week of the event Gleneagles, with all 12 places on a European team that will be captained by Catriona Matthew still up for grabs.

It’s going to be a tall order for Booth, but the Comrie woman has made a timely return to form, backing up a fourth place in the recent Canberra Classic by finishing just outside the top 10 in the New South Wales Open on Sunday.

“I would absolutely love to qualify for the European team in Gleneagles and it is my main goal this year,” admitted Booth. “Hopefully I am coming into form at the right time.

“I really can’t imagine a bigger honour than representing Europe in front of my home crowd and I am focusing all my efforts on making Catriona’s team.”

The final qualifying event for the European team will be the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club from 8-11 August, with Matthew planning to announce her complete team the day after that event finishes.

Dutch star Anne Van Dam currently heads the European qualifying list, having won the ActewAGL Canberra Classic earlier this month.

That success placed her in pole position on the LET Solheim Rankings, just ahead of 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, winner of the year’s opening LET event of the year in Abu Dhabi.

“Obviously I still have a long way to go but seeing myself in the top position on the rankings this week is definitely a nice feeling,” admitted Van Dam.

“Getting a win so early in the season is a real confidence boost and I will be doing everything I can from here on in to secure my place in the European team this year.”

Matthew is looking for her team to reclaim the trophy after the US team retained it with a 16.5-11.5 victory in Des Moines in 2017.

“I am excited that we have finally arrived at the six month to go mark,” said the North Berwick woman.

“I think the qualifying is going to make for a fascinating build up to Gleneagles as there are so many players who could claim a spot in the team.

“As the match draws closer it is hard for me to think of anything else, from logistics to outfits to speeches to Captain’s picks.

“I am loving every part of the process of preparing for what will be one of the biggest sporting events in Scotland this summer.

“I’m looking for the atmosphere to be as noisy and supportive as possible so I’d urge all European fans to make sure they get their tickets and come along to support the team at Gleneagles.”

* Tickets are currently on sale at SolheimCup2019.com with bespoke family ticket packages available and a special early-bird discount currently on offer which will be ending soon. Tickets are priced from just £10 for adults while children under the age of 16 are admitted free-of-charge with a paying adult.