Carly Booth is new Scottish Golf ambassador

Carly Booth has been signed up as an ambassador by Scottish Golf to help ambitious plans to grow the women and girls’ game.

The new role for Booth, a Scottish Girls’ champion before going on to become a two-time LET winner, was announced on International Women’s Day.

The 26-year-old will work with the governing body to raise the profile of women and girls’ golf through a number of initiatives in 2019.

“If there is one thing that I am passionate about, it’s encouraging girls and women into golf and sport,” said Booth.

“So, with that in mind, I am both ecstatic and honoured to have the opportunity to work with Scottish Golf to spread that message as wide as I possibly can.

“The game of golf has given me so much over the years and I’m very fortunate to be in the position to help support the many initiatives that Scottish Golf is planning.”

Andrew McKinlay, Scottish Golf’s CEO, is delighted to welcome Booth on board in the countdown to Gleneagles staging the Solheim Cup in September.

“Carly is an extremely popular role model in golf, and we are delighted to be working with her to encourage more women and young girls to take up the game here in its home,” he said.

“Having had a fantastic career both as an amateur and as a professional, Carly’s commitment to be the best she can makes her an excellent role model for other women and girls in Scotland.

“We are looking forward to working with Carly through a number of exciting projects this year.”