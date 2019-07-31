Capital club duo to the fore in Scottish Amateur qualifying at Crail

Being old is all the rage in this week’s Scottish Amateur Championship. At Crail, the seventh oldest club in the world, the qualifying was dominated by a couple of players from Bruntsfield Links, which is even older. On top of that, the 50-year-old defending champion is safely through to the match-play phase on the Fife coast.

Only time will tell if two low-scoring days – the short Balcomie Links was ripped apart again despite conditions being tougher than Tuesday – has provided a true guide in terms of the potential title contenders heading into the match-play phase, where it really matters in Scottish Golf’s flagship men’s event.

However, there can be no denying that Bruntsfield Links clubmates Stuart McLaren and Eric McIntosh have their danders up after producing some sparkling golf, as did Ayrshireman Michael Smyth and the title holder, Euan McIntosh, as they carded 60 and 62 respectively in the second round.

McLaren, winner of the East of Scotland Open at Lundin in June before reaching the final of the recent Lothians Championship, headed the 64 qualifiers after backing up an opening 68 on the Craighead course with a 61 on the easier Balcomie Links. In 36 holes, the 25-year-old, has made an impressive 16 birdies.

“My target this year was to make the Scotland team for the Home Internationals and, having hopefully put myself in contention with some of my scores earlier in the season, these two rounds should certainly have done me some favours,” said McLaren, who failed to qualify at Blairgowrie 12 months ago.

“Last year was the first time I had played in the event since 2013 due to the fact it had not fitted into my schedule as I tried to keep my other half happy,” he added. “I am getting married in February, so I decided to play in every single Scottish Order of Merit event this year as it might be the last chance I get to do that.”

Clubmate McIntosh, who won the Scottish Boys’ Championship at Murcar Links in 2016, shared second spot with Darren Howie from Peebles after carding an eagle and 13 birdies over two days. The 20-year-old is about to start his junior year at Northwestern University in Illinois, where the head coach is fellow Lothians man David Inglis.

“I actually putted like David out there today,” said McIntosh after following an opening 62 with a 68 on the Craighead Links. “He has been a big influence and my game has definitely progressed during my time out there while, as a consequence, I’ve gained a bit more confidence.”

Howie, the younger brother of Challenge Tour player Craig, burst out of the blocks in his second round, reducing the first on the Craighead course to a drive and 130-yard approach before rolling in a 20-foot eagle putt. He then birdied the next two and had Jack McDonald’s course-record 63 in his sights when moving to six-under after 11 holes only to take his foot off the pedal.

“I kind off switched off, to be fair, and I’m not getting wound up about a bogey-bogey finish as it is all about qualifying,” said the 19-year-old after signing for a 68. “I didn’t qualify last year, when two bad rounds capped off a rough spell I was going through. I wasn’t happy with my game but getting a job – I do some waitering and bar work at Peebles Hydro – has allowed me to take a step and give me something else in my life. My coach, Stewart Savage, has also been a big help in getting back on form.”

Less than 24 hours after Longniddry’s David Rudd had lowered the Balcomie course record to 60, Royal Troon 33-year-old Smyth equalled that with an effort that contained 10 birdies, including four in a row around the turn. A quarter-finalist at Gullane in 2010, he’s on a hot run of form.

“In my last six rounds, I’m now 28-under-par,” he declared with a smile. “That includes a seven-under 64 at Royal Troon, where I had an eagle and seven birdies, as I was trying to get myself ready for this week.”

Craigielaw’s Angus Carrick, who, like McLaren, works for Royal London in the insurance company’s Edinburgh office finished alongside Smyth on 10-under, as did Will Porter (Carnoustie), Jack Broun (Ayr Belleisle) and Jeff Wright (Forres).

Bidding to become the first player since Charlie Green in 1983 to successfully defend this title, Euan McIntosh jumped 98 spots on the back of his seven-under-par second round to end up progress comfortably despite an opening 73. “I thought about a 59 at one point,” admitted the Turnhouse player. “I had an eagle putt at the 12th and gave it a right run.

“I played okay yesterday. In fact, it was no different to how I played today. Despite what happened 12 months ago, I am normally hopeless at match-play, so we’ll see what happens.”

Rudd, the overnight leader, made it through despite a second-round 78, while 46-year-old Stuart Graham and his 15-year-old son, Gregor, are also still standing along with 2008 winner Callum Macaulay.