Cameron Adam chases home win in Scottish Boys

Cameron Adam will be hoping to make home advantage count when he heads into this week’s Scottish Boys’ Under-16 Open at Royal Burgess as the highest-ranked player in the field.

Adam, who plays off +1.6 at the Barnton club, faces stiff competition in the 54-hole event, with his title rivals in a 144-strong international field including some of the rising stars of European golf.

Ten countries are represented in the line-up, with Frenchman Martin Couvra bidding to go one better than last year, when he was beaten into second place by Italy’s Matteo Cristoni. Others aiming to keep the title in Scotland, meanwhile, include two of Adam’s team-mates in Scotland’s title-winning team in the Boys’ Quadrangular event earlier in the year, Old Ranfurly’s Aidan O’Hagan and Cormac Sharpe from Blairgowrie.

Past winners of the title include Raymond Russell, Peter Whiteford, Wallace Booth and Grant Forrest, as well as Jamie Stewart and Calum Scott in recent years.

The top 60 and ties after the first two rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday progress to Thursday’s final round.

l Playing in just his third PGA Tour event since turning professional, Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open in Minnesota. The brilliant finish gave the 20-year-old a closing six-under 65, beating Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

“I’m really not an emotional guy, but tears came to my eyes,” said Wolff, who joins Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw as the only players to win the NCAA title and a PGA Tour event in the same year.

l Shanshan Feng birdied the final for a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Wisconsin.