Calum Hill reaches the summit in Mauritius

Calum Hill, who is playing in just his second event as a European Tour card holder, is out in front at the halfway stage in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and has both Connor Syme and Grant Forrest backing him up on the leaderboard.

Hill, a three-time winner on the Challenge Tour, made nine birdies as he carded a second-round eight-under-par 64 at Heritage Golf Club to move to 12-under-par.

The 25-year-old leads by a shot from South African Brandon Stone, Belgian Thomas Detry and Matthieu Pavon from France, with Syme one further back in joint-fifth as he maintained his strong start to the new season.

Forrest, who shared the lead after an opening 66, is also in the top 20 while three other Scots - David Law, Paul Lawrie and Doug McGuigan - progressed to the weekend as well.

Hill, who graduated from the Challenge Tour in second spot in the Road to Mallorca rankings, bagged five birdies in his opening seven holes to turn in 31 in steamy conditions in the Indian Ocean.

He then picked up two more shots at the second and third before following his only bogey of the day at the par-4 sixth with two birdies in the last three holes.

“The last couple of days the game has been nice,” said Hill, who is attached to Gleneagles Hotel. “Managed to get the putter going well today, which added up to a good score.

“I’m happy with that, especially to make a putt on the last hole to finish off a good round. I made a lot of long-range putts - 20, 25 foot - probably made four of those.”

Referring to a top-15 finish in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, he added: “Last week was a slow start and I played better at the weekend. It’s just built on from there.

“So far, so good (on the European Tour). We seem to be following the sunshine, so we’re always playing in warm weather and the courses are in great condition, so can’t complain.

“I haven’t noticed a huge difference yet coming from Challenge Tour. Obviously the fields are stronger, but it’s the same as every tournament you play - you go out and do your best, see where that puts you at the end of the week, and dig in when you need to.”

Syme, who marked his return to the top tour by tying for 11th at Leopard Creek, was equally pleased with his day’s work, especially after being two-over standing on the fourth tee.

The 24-year-old then reeled off three birdies in a row from the fifth as he started to turn things around, with six birdies in the last eight holes seeing him sign for a 66.

“It was a tough start,” admitted Syme, who gave a good account of himself in his rookie season on the European Tour two years ago and won the Turkish Airlines Challenge last season in securing his place back at the top table.

“A bogey to start and then didn’t pick up on the next. Felt like I was up against it a bit and then three-putted the par-3 (third). You’re going from a positive position to around the cut line.

“I worked hard the next three holes, managed to pick up three birdies from five to seven to steady the ship a bit. It was a great finish from the last seven or eight holes. A flurry to finish, which was nice.”

Syme added: “I was here two years ago - it was my first start when I got my card the last time, so I have good memories of coming down here.

“I like the golf course. I missed the cut by one last time, so there was a few mistakes I was wary of making this time.

“It’s good to come back to a course that you know, and obviously this part of the world is beautiful. It’s great to be here.”

Forrest, who started the day in a five-way tie for the lead, recovered from an opening double-bogey 6 to cover the next 17 holes in three-under as he carded a 71 to sit joint-16th on seven-under.

“It was a bad start on the first and a bit scrappy for the first five or six holes,” said the 26-year-old. “I got it together and played nicely after that but made nothing coming in.

“A bit of a frustrating back nine, but I gave myself lots of chances, which is all you can really do.

“Nicely poised for the weekend. The scoring will be good, there are lots of chances, so I’ll need a couple of good ones at the weekend, but no reason why not.”

Stone, the 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open champion, is lurking ominously after backing up his first-day 66 with a 67, while Detry and Pavon both had 66s.

Law, last season’s Vic Open winner, shot a 71 to sit joint-35th on five-under, one shot ahead of his mentor Paul Lawrie, who made an eagle and four birdies in his 69.

South Africa-based McGuigan did likewise as he posted a 68 for a three-under total, with David Drysdale the odd man out among the Scots in the field as he missed the cut by two shots on one-under following a 71.

