Calum Hill joins Bounce Sport stable

Calum Hill, the newly-crowned Northern Ireland Open champion, has become the latest addition to the Bounce Sport stable, writes Martin Dempster.

The 23-year-old joins Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson, Robert MacIntyre and Jack McDonald in signing up with the Edinburgh-based management company.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Iain Stoddart and Derek Ritchie at Bounce Sport,” said Hill, referring to the company’s founding partners. “After competing in the US Open earlier this season, Iain approached me and explained how they may be able to help me get a foothold over here in Europe, which, of course, I jumped on.

“That was brilliant of them and, of course, I made the most of one of those opportunities in Northern Ireland. It is great that, at the very worst, I now know that I have a Challenge Tour card for not only the rest of this season but also next season, too, and I am excited about what lies ahead.”

On the Tartan Tour, former European Tour player Craig Lee carded a two-under 69 at Crieff to share top spot with Pumpherston pro James Steven in the first of two qualifiers for this year’s M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship. Heather MacRae missed out by two shots to be among 17 qualifiers.

Elsewhere, the PGA of America has selected former Deutsche Bank America chief executive Seth Waugh to be its next CEO. Waugh succeeds Pete Bevacqua, who is leaving to become president of the NBC Sports Group.