Bryson DeChambeau wants his scientific approach to golf to stand test of time

Bryson DeChambeau is on a mission to become golf’s equivalent of Albert Einstein, claiming he has proved to people that his scientific approach to the game is “not a joke”.

The 25-year-old American spoke about how Einstein, the German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relatively, had essentially been his inspiration as he savoured winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

It was DeChambeau’s fourth success in his last nine starts and sixth in total since bursting on to the professional scene less than two years ago, showing that his way of doing things, which includes all of his irons being the same length, is doing him no harm whatsoever.

“Einstein has always intrigued me with not being successful in school and then being incredibly successful after college, and that’s kind of the same thing for me,” said the world No 5. “Even though I loved SMU (Southern Methodist University in Dallas), sometimes school doesn’t really prepare you for the real world and what you’re going to do, and golf is unique, too. It really is a sport that hasn’t been figured out. I wanted to kind of do that. I wanted it to be one of my goals in life.

“For Einstein, he wanted to figure out general relativity, and he did. It’s pretty amazing what he’s done for the world and his work stands the test of time, and I want something in the game of golf that will do the same.”

“I’m not going to predict the future, but I know with what we do and how hard my caddie, Tim Tucker works, and how hard I work, I think we’ll figure stuff out that nobody’s figured out before. It makes a difference, it really does,

“I can see all the errors that everyone else is making on the golf course when I play with them. They hit a shot, and I’m like, well, it’s going to go long, and yeah, or go short and we just know why it happens before it happens when they are trying to play the yardages they are trying to play. We know it because the conditions are changing sometimes, and it’s fun.

“So it does make an impact. I think more people are going to start taking into account, like, oh, my gosh, this is actually not a joke. This is legitimate science.”

“Not every kid is going to do it. I would say the more that you can understand the world around you, the more prepared you’re going to be, especially in such a vary ballistic game, the more prepared you’ll be for those variables. That’s all we try to do.

“Yeah, it’s technical and my swing, people think it’s goofy and whatever, putt weird and what I do is weird. But honestly, it’s the most comfortable thing for me because it’s what allows me to repeat motion, repeat things, time after time.

“That’s really what science is about. There’s no true law. It’s all theory until proven, and there’s no way to really prove it. It’s just happening over time, and I think that if you look at what I do is consistently starting to show itself, that it is a good way to do it. Four wins in nine starts? That’s not bad.”

Also continuing to enjoy a great run of form is Justin Rose, who cemented his position as world No 1 with victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on the PGA Tour. It was Rose’s tenth title triumph on the US circuit, matching Sergio Garcia’s tally and taking him ahead of both Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros.

“Double-digits sounds really cool. Winning is never easy,” said Rose after closing with a 69 to win by two shots from Adam Scott (68).