Bryson DeChambeau sends records tumbling in Dubai

What a way to land your first victory on foreign soil. Bryson DeChambeau, the world No 5, may have been the highest-ranked player in the field, but the way the 25-year-old American landed the Omega Dubai Desert Classic title was just as stunning as the skyscrapers that provide the backdrop to Emirates Golf Club.

His closing eight-under-par 64, which contained an eagle and seven birdies on the Majlis Course, was the lowest closing round by a winner in the event’s 30-year history, beating last-day efforts by compatriot Tiger Woods (2008) and also Dutchman Robert Jan Derksen (2003).

His 24-under 264 total was also a tournament record, lowering Haotong Li’s title-winning aggregate 12 months earlier by a shot. And, just to underline how good this performance was, his winning margin of seven shots was a record as well, eclipsing a six-shot success by Ernie Els in 1994.

DeChambeau has now won four times in his last nine starts. His scientific approach to the game may be different, but it is working. More of the same and it won’t be long before he is challenging for the world No 1 spot.

“It’s incredibly special,” said the Californian of a success worth $541,660. “Being able to win internationally is something that I’ve always wanted to do after winning so many times in the States and to get it at the Dubai Desert Classic is incredible. I really couldn’t be more pleased to have this tournament be my first European Tour win.

“Coming back here as a professional, having played as an amateur in 2016, I was expecting a lot of good things because I knew I played well here. I knew I could do well if I figured out some putting stuff and I did this week. I made a lot of putts with the flag in, with it out, it didn’t really matter too much.”

DeChambeau had started out with a one-shot cushion but quickly opened up some daylight between him and the chasing pack. Three birdies on the spin to get his final round up and running did the trick.

That early thrust left him three ahead after Paul Waring and Ian Poulter had posted the clubhouse target after matching 64s. South African Justin Harding went one better earlier in the day to finish on 15 under. This was all about DeChambeau, though. He rolled in a ten-footer for an eagle at the par-5 10th, which he covered in six under over the four days. That was followed by a birdie at the next from around 15 feet. Almost in a flash, that lead had doubled to six shots.

His only blemish of the day came at the 12th. His tee shot ended up in a bush in the desert and he was fortunate to get a whack at it. He was also lucky that didn’t end up out of bounds in the TV compound on the other side of the fairway. In the end, a bogey 5 did no real damage. Not when he bounced back with birdies at the next two. The lead was up to seven as a nine-footer was converted at the 14th. A birdie at the 17th effectively broke all those tournament records. It was impressive stuff. Very impressive, in fact.

“The first three days, I struggled with my game, even though I played well and performed well and shot good numbers,” he added. “I knew it wasn’t up to my calibre, and today was a good representation of what I can do. I knew I needed to step on the pedal and that’s what I did today, so I’m very proud of that.”

Englishman Matt Wallace, pictured, finished birdie-birdie to end up as DeChambeau’s closest challenger on 17 under, one ahead of former champions and fellow Spaniards Alvaro Quiros, as well as Poulter and Waring. “Credit to him,” said Wallace of the winner. “It’s great to have him here and he’s a worthy champion this week. But I’ll try to get him next time.”

Playing in the final group with DeChambeau, Li finished on 16 under but dropped from tied third to 12th, costing him around £70,000, after being handed a two-shot penalty for breaking rule 10.2b(4), one of the rules amended at the start of 2019.

A statement from the European Tour read: “Li Haotong’s caddie was on a direct line behind the ball when he began to take his stance on the 18th green. The player’s caddie must not stand behind the player for any reason when a player begins taking a stance. Haotong could have avoided the penalty if he had backed off the stroke and retaken his stance. He did not, hence a two-stroke penalty applied to his score on 18.”

Richie Ramsay finished top Scot in joint-56th place, slipping 30 spots after a closing 74, while two-time winner Stephen Gallacher and Marc Warren were both outside the top 60.