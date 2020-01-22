Bryson DeChambeau: I've got nothing but respect for Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau has shot down claims that he's at loggerheads with world No 1 Brooks Koepka, saying: "I've got nothing but respect for him."

It had been claimed the two Americans have not been seeing eye to eye since a fall out over comments made by Koepka about DeChambeau's pace of play in the opening event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Play-Offs last August.

The feud then seemed to have been re-ignited when Koepka responded to comments made by DeChambeau about his compatriot's physique in ESPN's Body Issue last year with a cheeky tweet last week.

"You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!" the 29-year-old wrote on the social media side with a picture of his four major trophies - two from the US Open and two from the US PGA Championship.

DeChambeau was asked by The Scotsman if he did indeed have problems with Koepka as he prepared to defend his Omega Dubai Desert Classic title at Emirates Golf Club this week.

"Personally to me, I'm way passed that and not even looking at that," he said. "It's all good fun. I've seen him, actually, the past few days where I'm staying, and everything's fine. I mean, you know, it's not a big deal."

Asked if he'd laughed at Koepka's photograph, he added: "Absolutely. Like I said, what I typed in there, there's a reason why he's No 1.

"So I've got nothing but respect for him, and he knows that. I think everybody should know that.

"For me, I'm just trying to do my best each and every day, just as he is."

