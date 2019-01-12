Brunston Castle is latest Scottish golf club to shut down

Brunston Castle in Ayrshire has become the latest Scottish golf club to be forced into closure, shutting its doors with immediate effect today.

The decision, which apparently came as a shock locally, was taken “due to unforeseen circumstances”, according to a social media post on the club’s Twitter account.

Donald Steel designed the course at Brunston Castle, which is located in Dailly. It opened in 1992 and, before long, hosted both county and national events.

The latter included the 2004 Scottish Youths Championship won by Wallace Booth. “It is such a shame,” he told Scotland on Sunday of the club’s closure. “I have very fond memories of that place as I also played a Perth & Kinross team match there a few years later when the late Barrie Douglas caddied for me.”

Alan Reid, who was the club professional at Brunston Castle for a spell but is now at West Lothian, described the news as “sad”.

Brunston Castle is the second Ayrshire club after Beith to close in recent years, while others to suffer the same fate elsewhere in Scotland include Lothianburn, Mouse Valley, Torphin Hill and Carrick Knowe.