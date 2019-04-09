Brooks Koepka ‘found love for golf again’ watching Masters from his couch

Brooks Koepka has a fourth major title in his sights this week after admitting that watching The Masters last year from his couch at home helped him “find my love for the game again”.

The 2013 Scottish Challenge winner missed the season’s opening major 12 months ago with a wrist injury before returning to action with a vengeance.

He became the first player in just under 30 years to make a successful defence of the US Open title at Shinnecock Hills before adding the US PGA Championship at Bellerive.

“Any time you’re on the couch and you’re watching guys that you know you should be competing with, it’s never fun,” admitted Koepka in his press conference for the 83rd Masters. “But it was a blessing in disguise. I think that was something I needed, to really kind of find my love for the game again.

“To sit down and watch, I think really realised assessed where I was at, and then to come back and to have the year I had was impressive because I don’t think anybody saw that one coming.”

The 28-year-old, who is making his fourth appearance at Augusta National, won The CJ Cup on the PGA Tour towards the end of last year and, more recently, finished joint-second in the Honda Classic.

“I feel good,” he added. “I haven’t played as well as I would have liked in the beginning part of the year, but over the last couple weeks, I’ve seen some solid results, and I like where my game is trending.

“It’s nice to be back here. It’s always a special place to be playing and I’m looking forward to a good week.”