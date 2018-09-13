Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau to play in Dunhill Links

Next month’s Dunhill Links Championship has been handed a massive double boost after American duo Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau both confirmed they will be playing in the £5 million event at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

The pair will travel to Scotland after representing the US in the Ryder Cup in Paris the previous week, with Matt Kuchar, one of Jim Furyk’s vice captains for the match at Le Golf National, also making the trip from France.

World No 15 Tony Finau will also be playing in the pro-am event at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns the week after the Ryder Cup. Picture: Getty Images

It will be Koepka’s fourth appearance in the pro-am event - he finished second behind Thorbjorn Olesen in 2015 - but first since he became a major winner, having claimed back-to-back US Open triumphs the last two years before then adding the US PGA Championship last month.

“I’m so delighted to be coming back to the Alfred Dunhill Links and, of course, to play once again at St Andrews,” said the world No 3. “Last time I played in the Dunhill it was with my dad Bob, and it was a few days I will never forget.

“Being able to do that at the home of golf in such a prestigious competition with the great Scottish galleries was a unique moment for both of us.”

Finau, who will be making his Dunhill Links debut, secured the last of Furyk’s wildcards for the Ryder Cup after a string of strong performances this season. He tied for tenth in The Masters, was fifth in the US Open and ninth in The Open at Carnoustie.

Joining the American trio in another star-studded field for the long-running event on 4-7 October are Tyrrell Hatton, winner for the last two years, European No 1 Tommy Fleetwood and Miguel Angel Jimenez, who claimed victory in the Senior British Open at St Andrews in July.