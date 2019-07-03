Brandon Wu has Walker Cup in sights after dream Open appearance

Brandon Wu, the 22-year-old American amateur who is now preparing for a second major in the space of a few weeks, aims to add “Walker Cup winner” to his impressive CV before joining the paid ranks.

Having already underlined his exciting potential by finishing joint 35th in last month’s US Open at Pebble Beach, Wu is now in the field for the 148th Open Championship after overcoming his lack of links experience to win Tuesday’s final qualifier at Fairmont St Andrews.

He is thrilled to have earned another chance to test himself against the world’s best in the season’s final major at Royal Portrush in a fortnight’s time, but is still planning to wait until September before embarking on his professional career.

“I’m still going to wait for the Walker Cup,” said California-born Wu of the biennial contest against Great Britain & Ireland at Royal Liverpool. “Everyone here loves to talk about it! It’s great to have a chance to play and it would be really special.

“You go down in history for playing it. Pro golf’s going to be around for a long, long time, so the Walker Cup is a unique opportunity and most likely I’ll turn pro after that.”

Wu, pictured, who recently graduated from Stanford University, meaning he now has the same alma mater as Tiger Woods, shot brilliant rounds of 64 and 67 to win the Fife qualifier by three shots. He revealed that his preparation had been helped by a friendship with an Edinburgh man.

“I came over a week ago and got acclimated, as we say in the US,” added world No 6 Wu, pictured. “I have a great friend called Simon Holt and he said that I could stay at his house and take me to play some courses over here. It’s been a tremendous week. I got off the plane and played Lundin then the Old Course on Friday. I did the Muirfield experience on Saturday, playing 36 holes there, then played North Berwick on Sunday.

“I first met Simon when the Stanford team came over here for about ten days three years ago. He was our tour guide and we played ten courses in ten days. I’ve got to know him quite well through the years and he was kind enough to let me stay with him.”