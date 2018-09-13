Bogey-free Georgia Hall three strokes off the lead at Evian

Georgia Hall sits three strokes off the lead in a tie for seventh place following the opening round of the Evian Championship in France, the final major of the season.

The 22-year-old from Dorset claimed her first major – and first senior title of any description – with her success at the British Open last month.

A blemish-free round with birdies on the third, sixth and eighth put Hall in contention with a three-under-par 68. Carlota Ciganda and Maria Torres are the joint leaders.

“I had a good round and three behind is nothing really,” Hall said. “I had it in my head as well that I wanted to be bogey-free, and that’s a special thing round this golf course.”

Ciganda, of Spain, also went bogey-free for her round of 65 while Puerto Rico’s Torres hit two early bogeys but bounced back to finish the round with six birdies and an eagle three on the 15th.

American Austin Ernst is one shot further back on four-under 66, with three players – South Korean So Yeon Ryu, Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Canada’s Brooke Henderson – tied on 67.

World No 1 Sung Hyun Park had a tough day, shooting a six-over 77 playing in the same afternoon group as Hall. The South Korean, who won the PGA Championship in July, dropped shots at four of the first five holes.

“Nothing went well,” Park said. “It was a very disappointing day.”

Defending champion Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and fifth-ranked Lexi Thompson of the US shot even-par 71s among the early starters, who enjoyed the best of 27 degree heat.

Forecast stormy rain held off just until the last groups completed play, including 16-year-old American Rachel Heck who had a one-under 70 in her second major.

“I was looking around thinking I can’t believe I am actually here,” said Heck, a native of Memphis, Tennessee who got a wild-card entry.

Catriona Matthew, Scotland lone representative in the field, had a first-round 77 which included six bogeys a triple bogey eight at the 15th.