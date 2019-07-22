Bob MacIntyre turns down chance to make PGA debut in Nevada

Bob MacIntyre, Scottish golf’s man of the moment, has turned down the chance to make his PGA Tour debut in Nevada this week.

But, after making the golfing world sit up and take notice as he tied for sixth behind Shane Lowry in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the 22-year-old from Oban is hoping to get other opportunities on the US circuit.

By finishing in the top ten in the season’s final major, MacIntyre qualified for the Barracuda Championship, a $3.5 million event starting on Thursday at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nevada.

On his way home to Oban on Sunday night, the left-hander gave the opportunity serious consideration, but, along with his manager, Iain Stoddart, he decided it wasn’t feasible.

“I can’t get there until late Tuesday and that just wouldn’t be the right preparation for it, so I decided against it,” said MacIntyre.

“But I have three weeks off now so, if an invite does come along, then this is a time when I could take it. I’m not really worried about that just now. I’m only 22 so my whole career is ahead of me, so I’m relaxed and I can enjoy this.”

MacIntyre’s memorable major debut – he signed off with a 68 to become the first Scot to finish in the top ten in the Open Championship since Colin Montgomerie in 2005 – has secured him an exemption for next year’s event at Royal St George’s.

The effort also lifted him 44 spots to 102nd in the world rankings and, sitting 14th in the Race to Dubai, he is on course to be crowned as Rookie of the Year. In only eight months, he has cracked the €1m barrier, having earned around £250,000 on Sunday.

“It’s a bit daft,” he said, laughing, of his new monetary status, “but this is what you put all the hard work in for when you’re younger. Hopefully it continues.”

As the players in the final few groups toiled in the appalling weather conditions on Sunday afternoon, it looked at one point as though the young Scot might also get into next year’s Masters only to fall one shot short of the necessary tie for fourth.

“When I finished, I thought the putt was for top ten, but I didn’t ever think about sneaking into the top five,” he said. “I’d have taken a top 20 the way I was putting, so to get in the top ten and get back for next year is a ‘Brucie bonus’. I’m just delighted to have put in a good result.”

The MacIntyre family home on Glencruitten Golf Club, where his dad Dougie is the greenkeeper, had lots of visitors the morning after the night before while he has been flooded with messages.

“It’s been brilliant,” he said. “It feels like everyone from the town and the whole country has been messaging me. It’s been a busy phone, but I’ve got to enjoy this time because you don’t know how many more of them you’re going to get.

“Hopefully I get a fair few but you never know, so this is one that I’ve got to really enjoy and then see where we go from here.”