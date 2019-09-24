Bob MacIntyre’s Dunhill debut as amateur was spark for pro career

How fitting that Bob MacIntyre is riding on the crest of a wave heading into his first taste of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as a professional. It was playing in this event as an amateur, after all, that gave him the belief that he could one day cut the mustard in the paid ranks.

“I was here in 2013, when I played with (Spaniard) Eduardo de la Riva,” he recalled of a late opportunity that came about through him being one of the rising stars in the Scottish Golf set-up at the time. “That was probably the week that made me realise I could do something in golf.”

Helped by that experience, MacIntyre has never really looked back and is now teeing it up once again in the star-studded pro-am at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns as one of the European Tour’s brightest young prospects.

“I was a bit star-struck that week,” added the 23-year-old, who is 14th in the Race to Dubai after three second-place finishes. “Even playing with Richie Ramsay, I was like ‘Jesus, I’m playing with Richie Ramsay’. It was another learning experience. I have a photo of Eduardo and myself up in my bedroom. I looked at it before I went to Wentworth (for last week’s BMW PGA Championship) as I knew I was coming back here this week. It is a memory that will last forever.”

Having generated lots of other exciting memories since stepping on to the European Tour at the start of this season, the left-hander from Oban is starting to make an impression outside golf, as he discovered at Wentworth last week.

“Paul Scholes came up to me last week. Well, actually, I let him by me,” he said of the former Manchester United midfielder. “I was like: “Oaft, there’s Paul Scholes”. But he introduced himself and we had a nice chat.”

The celebrities taking part this week include Justin Timberlake, who is teaming up with Justin Rose. “I don’t mind a bit of Justin Timberlake. I’m a fan – but I won’t be going up for a selfie!” said MacIntyre, laughing.

“Everyone is here – movie stars, the lot. You look at them and you think: “I’ve seen you in this film, in that film, loads.”

What about his own celebrity status these days? “No, I wouldn’t say it’s celebrity status. I still live in Oban – it’s nice and hidden up there,” he said, his laugh becoming a hearty chuckle.

“I just be myself. If people like it, they like it. If they don’t, they don’t. That’s the way it is.”

MacIntyre is among 11 Scots in this week’s field.

His goal? “I want to win, but there is only one winner each week,” he said. “I just want to learn every week. This week is a pro-am and it is about learning how to handle that and enjoy myself.” I know if I am enjoying myself then my golf will be good.”