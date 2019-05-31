Bob MacIntyre leads five Scots through in Belgian Knockout

In-form Bob MacIntyre shrugged off a “disappointing” final hole as he led five Scots into the last 64 in the Belgian Knockout in Antwerp.

The 22-year-old, who has finished runner-up in each of his last two starts on the European Tour, backed up an opening 66 with a 69 to progress comfortably on seven-under-par at Rinkven International Golf Club.

Richie Ramsay was also among five Scots to progress in Antwerp. Picture: Getty Images

Joining him in the knock-out phase are Ewen Ferguson, Richie Ramsay, David Law and Grant Forrest, the latter securing his place through a play-off.

After bouncing back from a bogey at the start of his second round to card seven birdies, MacIntyre was on course to secure one of the top seedings before finishing with a triple-bogey 7.

However, the left-hander admitted that probably didn’t hurt nearly as much as it would have at a similar stage in a normal stroke-play event.

“I’ve played good the last two days,” he said afterwards. “I’ve hit it good off the tee and putted well - that’s where I’m really scoring just now.

“It was disappointing to finish how I did. Greg [Milne, his caddie] wanted me to lay up, but I decided to go for it as I had so many shots to spare, even though that sounds crazy.

“I just had to settle for a double or a triple with the second ball, but it’s been a good two days.

“I don’t bother about the seeding. You’ve just got to beat the person in front of you.”

Asked about his recent purple patch, which has lifted him close to both the top 10 in the Race to Dubai and the top 100 in the world rankings, MacIntyre added: “I’ve been playing great.

“It’s been disappointing not to get a play-off or a win in the last two events, but I am swinging as good as I ever have and putting as good as I ever have.

“Everything is in place and, as we are now into the knockout stage, I’ll just be trying to knock my opponents out, simple as that.”

Former British Boys champion Ferguson carded five birdies as he signed for a 67 to progress on five-under, a shot ahead of Ramsay after his 68.

The same second-day score saw Vic Open winner Law make it through on three-under, with Forrest (69) coming through an 11-man play-off for nine spots in Section B in the morning.

Chris Paisley came home in 30 to sign for a second consecutive 65 as the Englishman secured top seeding on 12-under-par, one shot clear of Section B winner Anton Karlsson from Sweden.

