Bob MacIntyre: I’m absolutely gutted just now, but I take my hat off to Rory

Bob MacIntyre shrugged off his own disappointment to heap praise on Rory McIlroy after the duo produced a memorable finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

Rory McIlroy embraces Bob MacIntyre after the pair had found themselves involved in a thrilling late title battle in the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

MacIntyre thought he’d done enough to become the first home winner since Colin Montgomerie in 1999 after producing the “best shot in my life” to set up a 72nd-hole birdie at The Renaissance Club.

But, agonisingly for MacIntyre and also the huge home crowd, his 14-under-par total of 266 came up one short as world No 3 McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to land his first-ever win on Scottish soil.

“I thought it might be enough, but that’s what happens when you are playing against the best in the world, eh?” said MacIntyre as he reflected on a dramatic final hour in the $9 million Rolex Series event. “Rory McIlroy just does what Rory McIlroy does.

“I’ve grown up watching Scottish Opens and my dream was always to win one. I thought today might have been the day, but it wasn’t to be. Look, I’m absolutely delighted with the way I played. It’s a sore one to take just now because it is a dream as a Scotsman to win a Scottish Open.

“I watched it at Loch Lomond every year it was there and it just wasn’t to be. I’m absolutely gutted just now, but I take my hat off to Rory. What a finish. To me, he’s probably the best in the world. When he needs it, he knows how to do it and he did it here.”

In winds gusting up to 35mph on Scotland’s Golf Coast, MacIntyre signed off with a brilliant six-under-par 64 to come within a whisker of the biggest win of his career after starting the final day five shots behind McIlroy.

At the last, which played as the toughest 18th hole on the PGA Tour last year and was straight into the wind on this occasion, MacIntyre hit a 3-wood off a spectator walkway from 212 yards to around three feet for a closing birdie.

On most occasions, it would have been good enough to get the job done but not this time as McIlroy holed from four-and-a-half feet for a birdie-3 at the 17th then produced an approach every bit as impressive as MacIntyre’s at the last with a 2-iron to set up a title-winning birdie.

“It was a poor tee-shot on the 18th, but then probably the best shot I have ever hit in my life,” said MacIntyre. “I didn’t prove much to myself because I know what I can do and what I can and can’t do. Personally, I feel as though I can play against the best in the world and I feel like when my game is on, it’s up there with them.”

MacIntyre is predicted to jump from 11th to third on the European points list for the Ryder Cup, re-igniting his hopes of making his debut in the event in Rome in September.

“There was,” he said of tears having been shed as he made his way from the 18th green to the recorder’s area. “I have never had support like that in my life. Having the support of family and friends is massive. But it felt like everyone out there was willing me to do it. That’s why I play golf.

“I was struggling for a wee bit there, I didn’t have the love for the game, I didn’t have the buzz, I was never in contention, I was pottering about middle of the table.

“The last wee while I have been in contention, I have got the buzz back. And today is the reason I play sport. If I wasn’t playing football or something that’s as good as it’s going to get just now.