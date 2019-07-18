Bob MacIntyre dazzles in Open Championship debut at Portrush

Bob MacIntyre produced a dazzling display on his Open Championship debut to put the Saltire on the leaderboard in the opening round of the 148th edition at Royal Portrush.

The 22-year-old left-hander from Oban twice held the outright lead on a morning of showers on the Antrim coast as he lit up the season’s final major with both his golf and an ever-present smile.

Carding an eagle and five birdies, he signed for a three-under-par 68 to sit just one shot off the clubhouse lead, held by Irishman Shane Lowry.

“It was a brilliant day all in,” admitted MacIntyre, who is enjoying a memorable rookie season on the European Tour, afterwards, “and I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Playing in the same group as Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, the former Scottish Amateur champion marched off the first tee wearing a smile from ear to ear after a solid opening tee shot.

That came a week after he’d played with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and that definitely seemed to help prepare him for this major debut.

MacIntyre had bemoaned poor putting after missing the cut at The Renaissance Club, but he didn’t waste any time on this occasion to get the flatstick going.

In went a 25-footer across the green for a birdie at the first before he then rolled in a 40-footer from just off the putting surface for an eagle at the driveable par-4 fifth.

Just before the heavens opened, MacIntyre made a nice up and down at Calamity, the notorious par-3 16th, before holing a 20-foot birdie putt at the next.

He dropped a shot at the difficult last, but it was still an outstanding day’s work by a player who is establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in European golf.

“Once I eagled the fifth, I was talking to Greg (Milne, his caddie) and said: ‘We’re leading The Open’.

“But we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves just now and keep doing what we’re doing, enjoying it.” Adding to a promising opening day for the Scottish contingent, Russell Knox also broke par with a 70 while Connor Syme carded a 72.

Syme holed his third shot from 94 yards for a birdie at the first after coming close to the same internal out of bounds that cost Rory McIlroy a quadruple-bogey 8 shortly afterwards.

